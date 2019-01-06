USA vs. Finland score: Live World Junior Championship updates, gold medal game highlights, stats, full coverage
The United States is looking for its second gold medal in three years
The United States and Finland will meet in the gold medal game at the World Junior Championship in Vancouver. For the USA, it's a game with the potential for a little redemption, as Canada managed to take gold in Buffalo last year. Finland knocked Canada out in the quarterfinals this year.
Ryan Poehling of the Montreal Canadiens has emerged as a leader for the USA team, and he's tied for the tournament lead in points. It's been an impressive run for the USA hockey U20 team, and they're hoping to continue that streak.
Finland has had an up-and-down tournament to this point, with Team USA already notching a decisive 4-1 win back in preliminaries. But that was then and this is now, and Finland is coming off of a huge 6-1 win against the surprising Switzerland. The game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NHL Network in the United States and TSN for our northern neighbors. For more information on how to watch Saturday's championship game, click here.
