USA vs. Sweden hockey takeaways: Americans fall, but focus shifts to 4 Nations Face-Off final vs. Canada

Despite not having a chance to reach the championship, Sweden played the role of spoiler and came away with a 2-1 win over the United States in Monday's final round-robin game in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who replaced Matthew Tkachuk in Monday's lineup, scored the lone goal for the Americans. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson recorded 31 saves on 32 shots to lead Sweden to victory.

After playing the previous games in Montreal, the scene shifted to Boston for Monday's games. The United States opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game when Zach Werenski charged to the net and Kreider pounced on a juicy rebound to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Kreider, who went to nearby Boston College, registered a goal in his first game in the tournament.

The Americans were in control of the game throughout the opening period before Sweden got its offense going.

After forward Gustav Nyquist tied the game at 1-1 on a redirection, the Swedes weren't finished as they scored again with under a minute to go in the frame. Maple Leafs star William Nylander found Devils forward Jesper Bratt in the face-off circle, and Bratt ripped a shot past United States goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was being heavily screened on the play.

It proved to be the winning goal as both sides went scoreless in the second and third periods.

As the second period began, U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an undisclosed injury. Tkachuk took a tumble in the first before being forced to head to the locker room, and the United States had to finish the game with just 10 forwards.

Earlier Monday, Canada clinched a rematch against the United States in the championship after beating Finland, 5-3.

As a result of the U.S. having already clinched its spot in the championship, American coach Mike Sullivan decided to give starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck a bit of a reprieve. Instead of Hellebuyck, Oettinger received the start in between the pipes and tallied 21 saves on the night.

The United States easily dispatched of Finland by a 5-1 decision last week in its first game of the round-robin tournament. The Americans followed that impressive performance by defeating Canada, 3-1, on Saturday.

Before looking ahead to Thursday's championship, here are our takeaways from Monday's game.

United States snakebitten on the offensive end

It's hard to imagine a team being more snakebitten than the United States was Monday. In total, the Americans had five shots clang off the post over the course of 60 minutes.

United States assistant captain Jack Eichel personally accounted for two of those shots that drew iron.

One of the more glaring opportunities came just 23 seconds into the third period when he had a step on Swedish defenseman Gustav Forsling in the offensive zone. Eichel was able to go backhand to forehand to get free for the shot, but the puck hit the post before flying out of danger.

Eichel was incredibly aggressive throughout Monday's game as he recorded a pair of shots on goal, while also assisting on Chris Kreider's first-period goal.

The United States' offense wasn't operating at full strength, but credit also must be given to Sweden goaltender Samuel Ersson, who turned aside 31 shots. Still, the Americans just couldn't seem to break through against the Swedes.

Zach Werenski matches record

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has been excelling as one of the NHL's premier blue-liners for several years. However, now the hockey world is seeing him thrive on a big stage.

Werenski tallied an assist on Kreider's first-period goal in Monday's game. In doing so, he tied Canada's Sidney Crosby for the tournament lead in points with five assists in three games.

Werenski also matched Derian Hatcher for the second-most points by a defenseman in a single NHL international tournament. Hatcher recorded three goals and two assists in six games during the 1996 World Cup of Hockey while playing for the United States.

The star defenseman continues to wreak havoc on the offensive end of the ice. Werenski currently has 59 points (17 goals, 42 assists) and only trails Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar for the league lead in points among defensemen. In a potential Norris Trophy-caliber season, it seems only fitting to see Werenski playing at a high level against the world's best players considering the year that he's had.

USA's health a big factor heading into final

United States coach Mike Sullivan decided to rest some players heading into Thursday's championship against Canada.

Captain Auston Matthews, forward Matthew Tkachuk, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were all held out against Sweden. Following the game, Sullivan said that Matthews and McAvoy are dealing with upper-body injuries, and hopes to know more about their status on Tuesday.

The Americans were dealt another blow in the injury department as Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk was forced to leave the game due to an undisclosed injury. After falling around the net late in the first period, it was announced that Tkachuk wouldn't return for the remainder of the game. After the game, Sullivan said that Tkachuk was held out for "precautionary reasons," but his injury shouldn't hinder the forward from playing against Canada.

The United States will certainly hope to be as healthy as possible for Thursday's matchup. After all, it was a closely-contested and physical showdown on Saturday when the Americans came away with a 3-1 win. The Tkachuk brothers were crucial in setting the tone early on in that game, and Brady Tkachuk was arguably the United States' best player throughout the round-robin portion of the tournament.