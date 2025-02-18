USA vs. Sweden hockey takeaways: Americans fall, but focus shifts to 4 Nations Face-Off final vs. Canada
Despite the 2-1 loss, the United States had already secured a spot Thursday's championship
Despite not having a chance to reach the championship, Sweden played the role of spoiler and came away with a 2-1 win over the United States in Monday's final round-robin game in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who replaced Matthew Tkachuk in Monday's lineup, scored the lone goal for the Americans. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson recorded 31 saves on 32 shots to lead Sweden to victory.
After playing the previous games in Montreal, the scene shifted to Boston for Monday's games. The United States opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game when Zach Werenski charged to the net and Kreider pounced on a juicy rebound to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Kreider, who went to nearby Boston College, registered a goal in his first game in the tournament.
The Americans were in control of the game throughout the opening period before Sweden got its offense going.
After forward Gustav Nyquist tied the game at 1-1 on a redirection, the Swedes weren't finished as they scored again with under a minute to go in the frame. Maple Leafs star William Nylander found Devils forward Jesper Bratt in the face-off circle, and Bratt ripped a shot past United States goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was being heavily screened on the play.
It proved to be the winning goal as both sides went scoreless in the second and third periods.
As the second period began, U.S. forward Brady Tkachuk was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an undisclosed injury. Tkachuk took a tumble in the first before being forced to head to the locker room, and the United States had to finish the game with just 10 forwards.
Earlier Monday, Canada clinched a rematch against the United States in the championship after beating Finland, 5-3.
As a result of the U.S. having already clinched its spot in the championship, American coach Mike Sullivan decided to give starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck a bit of a reprieve. Instead of Hellebuyck, Oettinger received the start in between the pipes and tallied 21 saves on the night.
The United States easily dispatched of Finland by a 5-1 decision last week in its first game of the round-robin tournament. The Americans followed that impressive performance by defeating Canada, 3-1, on Saturday.
Before looking ahead to Thursday's championship, here are our takeaways from Monday's game.
United States snakebitten on the offensive end
It's hard to imagine a team being more snakebitten than the United States was Monday. In total, the Americans had five shots clang off the post over the course of 60 minutes.
United States assistant captain Jack Eichel personally accounted for two of those shots that drew iron.
One of the more glaring opportunities came just 23 seconds into the third period when he had a step on Swedish defenseman Gustav Forsling in the offensive zone. Eichel was able to go backhand to forehand to get free for the shot, but the puck hit the post before flying out of danger.
Eichel was incredibly aggressive throughout Monday's game as he recorded a pair of shots on goal, while also assisting on Chris Kreider's first-period goal.
The United States' offense wasn't operating at full strength, but credit also must be given to Sweden goaltender Samuel Ersson, who turned aside 31 shots. Still, the Americans just couldn't seem to break through against the Swedes.
Zach Werenski matches record
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has been excelling as one of the NHL's premier blue-liners for several years. However, now the hockey world is seeing him thrive on a big stage.
Werenski tallied an assist on Kreider's first-period goal in Monday's game. In doing so, he tied Canada's Sidney Crosby for the tournament lead in points with five assists in three games.
Werenski also matched Derian Hatcher for the second-most points by a defenseman in a single NHL international tournament. Hatcher recorded three goals and two assists in six games during the 1996 World Cup of Hockey while playing for the United States.
The star defenseman continues to wreak havoc on the offensive end of the ice. Werenski currently has 59 points (17 goals, 42 assists) and only trails Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar for the league lead in points among defensemen. In a potential Norris Trophy-caliber season, it seems only fitting to see Werenski playing at a high level against the world's best players considering the year that he's had.
USA's health a big factor heading into final
United States coach Mike Sullivan decided to rest some players heading into Thursday's championship against Canada.
Captain Auston Matthews, forward Matthew Tkachuk, defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were all held out against Sweden. Following the game, Sullivan said that Matthews and McAvoy are dealing with upper-body injuries, and hopes to know more about their status on Tuesday.
The Americans were dealt another blow in the injury department as Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk was forced to leave the game due to an undisclosed injury. After falling around the net late in the first period, it was announced that Tkachuk wouldn't return for the remainder of the game. After the game, Sullivan said that Tkachuk was held out for "precautionary reasons," but his injury shouldn't hinder the forward from playing against Canada.
The United States will certainly hope to be as healthy as possible for Thursday's matchup. After all, it was a closely-contested and physical showdown on Saturday when the Americans came away with a 3-1 win. The Tkachuk brothers were crucial in setting the tone early on in that game, and Brady Tkachuk was arguably the United States' best player throughout the round-robin portion of the tournament.
Jesper Bratt heaved one the length of the ice towards the open net, but it's an icing call instead. 1:08 to go in regulation.
Islanders forward Brock Nelson had a chance to tie the game on the breakaway, but couldn't fire the puck past goaltender Samuel Ersson. The United States are running out of time to draw even with Sweden in this one.
The United States can't break through on the man advantage, and are now 0-of-3 on the power-play tonight. Still a 2-1 game with just over nine minutes remaining in regulation.
Jack Eichel's backcheck just saved the Americans from falling into a 3-1 deficit. Jesper Bratt nearly had his second goal of the game.
Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson gets whistled for high-sticking as he connected with Jake Guentzel. Huge power-play opportunity upcoming for the United States.
Sweden is 0-for-3 on the power-play tonight. Right after the man advantage expires, spoiler alert: the United States hit another post.
United States defenseman Adam Fox gets penalized for cross-checking Lucas Raymond. Sweden will go back on the power-play early in the third period.
The United States continues to be snakebitten tonight. Assistant captain Jack Eichel clangs another shot off the post, which is the second such post that he's hit tonight. In total, the Americans have rang four different shots off the post.
End of 2nd Period — Sweden 2, United States 1
Sweden looked like the better team throughout a good chunk of the second period. The Swedes were very aggressive on the forecheck and in the offensive zone to keep the game where it is. Meanwhile, the United States bench got even shorter when forward Brady Tkachuk was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to an undisclosed injury. The United States are outshooting Sweden 21-17 and will need to keep getting the puck on net playing from behind in the third period.
Sweden has had the United States on its heels over the last few minutes. The Swedes have been very aggressive on the forecheck and are swarming around the net.
Jack Eichel rang a shot off of the post during the United States' power-play. Swedish goaltender Sameul Ersson also made a sliding save on a one-timer from Eichel during the man advantage. The Americans were kept off the board.
Sweden's Filip Forsberg will head to the penalty box for slashing Kyle Connor. The Americans will go on the man advantage with 9:18 remaining in the second period.
Lots of end-to-end action at the midway point of the second period. Both teams manufacturing some strong chances as the United States aims to tie the game.
Per TNT's broadcast, American winger Brady Tkachuk won't return in tonight's game. Something to monitor heading into Thursday's Championship Game against Canada. Certainly not an ideal situation for the United States.
American forward Vincent Trocheck is on the bench to begin the second period, but Brady Tkachuk is not. Curious to see if the United States takes a cautious approach with a few guys already being banged up.
End of 1st Period — Sweden 2, United States 1
The United States jumped all over Sweden out of the gate. Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who replaced Matthew Tkachuk in the lineup on Monday, found the back of the net off of a point blank shot by American defenseman Zach Werenski. While the Americans controlled the pace of play throughout a good chunk of the period, Sweden was able to tie the game on a deflection goal from forward Gustav Nyquist. However, the Swedes weren't finished as they scored again with under a minute to go in the frame. Maple Leafs star William Nylander found Jesper Bratt in the face-off circle, and Bratt ripped one past Jake Oettinger for the goal. One thing to keep an eye on is the health of the United States forward group. Brady Tkachuk was banged up earlier in the period, but did return to the ice. In addition, Vincent Trocheck went to the locker room late in the first period after appearing to injure his hand. That'll be something to monitor once the second period begins.
Sweden strikes again in the final minute of the second period. Maple Leafs star William Nylander finds Jesper Bratt in the face-off circle, and Bratt rips one past Jake Oettinger for the goal. The Swedes lead the Americans 2-1.
Brady Tkachuk just finished a fairly short shift, but it's positive news to see Tkachuk back out on the ice. Perhaps no extended shifts for Tkachuk the rest of the way to preserve him for Thursday?
Sweden ties the game shortly after its power-play opportunity ends. Forward Gustav Nyquist deflects the shot off of the stick of Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson. American goaltender Jake Oettinger was squeezing his pads, and appeared to think that he had the puck in his possession.
-
2:10
Sweden Defeats USA To Grab First Win Of 4 Nations Face-Off
-
0:27
4 Nations Face-Off: Canada Defeats Finland To Set Up Rematch Vs. United States
-
0:49
This Just In: Matthew Tkachuk Out Today vs. Sweden
-
0:34
Canada Dominating Finland In Last Round-Robin Matchup
-
0:40
United States, Sweden Compete In Final 4 Nations Round-Robin Game
-
1:04
4 Nations Face-Off: Finland vs. Sweden
-
1:41
Highlights: Capitals at Flyers (2/6)
-
0:30
Highlights: Utah Hockey Club at Blue Jackets (2/6)
-
0:50
Highlights: Senators at Predators (2/3)
-
0:48
Highlights: Predators at Sabres (1/31)
-
0:59
Highlights: Blues at Avalanche (1/31)
-
0:54
Highlights: Hurricanes at Islanders (1/25)
-
0:32
Highlights: Golden Knights at Blues (1/23)
-
0:44
Highlights: Senators at Bruins (1/23)
-
1:15
Highlights: Jets at Avalanche (1/22)
-
1:27
Highlights: Capitals at Oilers (1/21)
-
1:28
Highlights: Sharks at Predators (1/21)
-
0:51
Highlights: Golden Knights at Hurricanes (1/17)
-
1:09
Highlights: Capitals at Senators (1/16)