The new name of the Utah Hockey Club may have accidentally been leaked by the team itself. Thanks to some observant eyes online, fans noticed that the team's official YouTube channel's handle had been amended to include "Mammoth."

On Tuesday night, fans noticed that the official YouTube handle for the team changed from "@UtahHockeyClub" to "@UtahMammoth." The channel was quickly deactivated and hasn't come back online.

ESPN reached out to Utah about the change, and Smith Entertainment Group executive Mike Maughan said that the process of selecting a new name is still underway.

"We're fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the '25-26 NHL season and look forward to sharing that with our fans when we do," Maughan said.

Since relocating from Arizona, the team has used its current Utah Hockey Club name. That is one of the names being considered for the permanent nickname, along with Mammoth, Yeti and Outlaws.

As Utah's branding undergoes a facelift, so will the Delta Center. The team's home arena, which was originally only outfitted for basketball, will get renovations to make it more hockey-friendly. While the name and arena may change, the team's color scheme will remain the same, featuring "rock black," "salt white," and "mountain blue."