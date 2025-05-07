The NHL's Utah franchise has officially announced that its new permanent name will be the Utah Mammoth. After several rounds of fan voting, Mammoth was the winner, and the team unveiled new logos and jerseys on Wednesday.

After moving from Arizona prior to the 2024-25 season, the team used the Utah Hockey Club name while it found more permanent branding. The color scheme associated with the Hockey Club -- mountain blue, rock black and salt white -- will not change with the name.

Mammoth outlasted other choices for the new nickname, including Outlaws, Yeti and even keeping the Hockey Club branding. According to the team, more than 850,000 votes were cast across four rounds of surveys. In the announcement, team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said it was important that the new name represent the state and the people within it.

"From Day 1, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today's launch with the entire state," the Smiths said. "The community chose the Utah Mammoth brand, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from and the unstoppable force we're building together."

In addition to the Mammoth nickname, Utah also rolled out its new logos and jerseys. The Mammoth logo features the side profile of the mammoth with the Wasatch mountains and outline of Utah making up the top of the head. That logo will be used on the team's home jerseys, which features a primarily black look.

Alternate logos, which feature a tusk going through a "U" and "Utah" written across the state outline, were also revealed in the rollout.

The road uniforms will look ver familiar with "UTAH" written diagonally on a white jersey. The main difference will be the placement of the new primary logo on the shoulder patches.

Now that the Mammoth have their permanent name, the team will continue its work converting the Delta Center into a more suitable home for hockey. This past season, the arena had a capacity of just over 16,000 fans for hockey, making it one of the smaller arenas in the league. The renovations this summer will increase that capacity while improving sight lines.