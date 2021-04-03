The number of Vancouver Canucks players on the COVID protocol list has grown to 14. This comes after Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported that seven additional members players were added to the protocols list on Saturday.

Here is the list of players under COVID protocols in its entirety.

It's worth noting that, as the league has made clear throughout this season, that being on the COVID protocols list doesn't necessarily mean that the player placed there has tested positive for the respiratory disease. The placement could just be a result of the person being in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

On Thursday, the league announced that the Canucks would have all of their games through April 6 postponed as a result of initial positive tests among players and one unidentified member of coaching staff. Their next game is scheduled to take place on April 8, but the number of games they will have had postponed will be at four, the most for any Canadian NHL team at one time.

The league has had 45 games postponed as a result of health-and-safety protocols. The postponements have led the league to extend the end of the season from May 8 to May 11.