The Vancouver Canucks have dumped their national anthem singer over his decision to perform at a rally protesting COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia, Canada. News of the singer's involvement was first confirmed by the Vancouver Sun, and his firing was first announced by the team owner himself through a tweet.

Mark Donnelly, the singer in at the center of the controversy, was set to perform the Canadian national anthem as well as one other song in his performance. When Donnelly's slot at the rally was revealed, Canucks owner Francesco Aquiini tweeted out the story, telling the publication to change their headline.

The Vancouver Sun reports that team officials confirmed the owner's decision made on Friday. In a statement to the CBC, a Canucks spokesperson wrote: "You are safe to say his days are over."

Residents in British Columbia are currently under stay-at-home orders and there is a province-wide mask mandate as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Donnelly, who ironically enough sang at a salute to healthcare workers back in the courtyard of a senior living home back in April, has performed at controversial gigs in the past. In 2012, he sang "O Canada" at an anti-abortion rally in Vancouver.