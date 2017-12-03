Vegas breaks losing streak with 3-2 OT win over Arizona

The Golden Knights got it done with an overtime winner from Reilly Smith and a two-point night for Jonathan Marchessault.

The Vegas Golden Knights took two leads on the Arizona Coyotes in regulation off of goals by Alex Tuch — a spectacular one at that — and Jonathan Marchessault. Nate Schmidt and Colin Miller got primary assists on those goals respectively, and Reilly Smith got the game-winner in overtime, with an assist from Marchessault following some tremendous effort.

The officiating in this game was suspect at times, and nearly cost the Vegas Golden Knights a win. The embellishment penalty on Miller in the second period was likely the wrong call, and the Coyotes could have been called for tripping twice. Derek Stepan’s power-play goal cost the Knights a clean regulation win, one that would have not resulted if it were not for the dubious reffing.

This should have been a great game for Miller, as he played fantastic defense all night, especially during the first 40 minutes, apart from coughing up the puck in the Knights’ defensive zone, leading to the first of the Arizona goals. Miller has a habit of late of beating himself, either from doing too much or taking an ill-timed penalty. Once he plays reliably, he’ll be one of the best Vegas defensemen. After all, he does lead the blue liners with 14 points.

The fourth line had a great game as well. They drove possession throughout the contest, getting great chances time and time again. The line, which now includes Tomas Nosek, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Stefan Matteau, was responsible with the puck and was able to put it on net six times.

It seems like everyone on the Knights had a nose for goal tonight, but the Golden Knights got unlucky, hitting a few posts. This seems to keep on happening, and this team needs better puck luck.

Credit has to be given to Scott Wedgewood, the Coyotes’ goaltender, who held them in this game. Had it not been for him, this would have been a game where the Knights cruised to victory. Oh, and Malcolm Subban wasn’t half bad himself, making 31 saves on 33 shots (27-of-28 at even strength).