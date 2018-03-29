Vegas Golden Knights announce plan to limit visiting fans during Stanley Cup Playoffs

One of the biggest talking points -- both for and against -- Las Vegas as an expansion city was the massive potential for transplants and vacationers to attend games. The Vegas Golden Knights have enjoyed a historically good first season, that has been topped off by the team clinching a playoff berth. In the playoffs, however, the Golden Knights want to recoup their home ice advantage.

"We're a destination city. During the regular season, it was a big part of our event experience. But the Stanley Cup playoffs, that's a different time," said the Golden Knights' president Kerry Bubolz to ESPN. "We want to do what we can to support the hockey side of our organization."

With that in mind, Vegas has implemented the delightfully cheesy "Knight's Vow." This program enrolls season ticket holders into a program that doesn't allow them to sell their tickets on a secondary market, namely StubHub.

In return, fans will play 25 percent above the average regular season price. Those that opt out of the vow (and fans can opt out) would pay a higher price for the tickets. In the example that Bubolz gave ESPN, fans that paid $100 during the regular season would pay $125 with the vow. Fans that opt out would pay $175.

If the playoffs started today, Vegas would have a first-round match-up with the Kings. This plan would stop Los Angeles fans from flooding T-Mobile Arena -- which is always a threat in a Las Vegas venue.

In addition, the Golden Knights have a program called Cheer Now, Pay Later for season ticket holders, allowing fans to defer payment until the end of the season.

"They were already committed to the playoffs, but they didn't know the prices, didn't know anything about it," Bubolz explained. "We didn't want to carry a bunch of their financial resources. Enjoy the first round, then get the invoice, and then we'll go from there. We want to keep everybody focused on having fun during the playoffs."

Other teams have been known to devise ways to keep opposing fans out of their arenas, such as restricting sales based on zip code. Vegas, however, is being brazen in their efforts to keep their crowd loyal -- and other teams aren't playing in cities that are known as tourist destinations to the extent Vegas is.

One thing is abundantly clear by the implementation of these programs: Even the Golden Knights are shocked by their success this year. They've already decimated the previous points record for an expansion team, scoring 103 so far this year to top the 1993-94 Florida Panthers' 83 points. Now, they're looking for a Stanley Cup win. They may have to lose some money to do it, but the Golden Knights want to keep their home games home games for the postseason. This is an unorthodox way to go about it, but it keeps resellers involved while allowing the Golden Knights to keep their crowds black and gold.