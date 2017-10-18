Vegas Golden Knights are the first team in 100 years to start life in the NHL 5-1

Before the start of their inaugural 2017-18 season, the Vegas Golden Knights talked up their ticket sales, claiming they were outselling even the NHL's most iconic franchises in preparation for their Sin City debut.

It turns out the league's latest expansion team has been outdoing most of the NHL on the ice, too.

With a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, the Golden Knights became the first franchise in 100 years to start 5-1 in its first NHL season, racing out to the same record of the Montreal Canadiens in 1917-18, the league's inaugural campaign.

Second only to the 5-1-1 Tampa Bay Lightning with 10 points in the standings, Vegas kicked off the season in dramatic fashion with standout performances from veterans James Neal and Marc-Andre Fleury. The NHL's 31st team currently sits atop a Pacific Division that was widely expected to be headlined by playoff contenders like the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks.

Even with Fleury sidelined on injured reserve, the Golden Knights have won two straight, topping the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Sunday before beating the Sabres in front of former Boston first-round pick Malcolm Subban. Their plus-five goal differential is third best in the Western Conference behind just the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks, who benefited from a historic 10-1 rout early in the season.