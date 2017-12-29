Vegas Golden Knights become first NHL team to win six straight in inaugural season

After a thrilling overtime win against the Kings on Thursday night (featuring an outstanding overtime performance from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury), the Vegas Golden Knights have won six straight games -- making them the first expansion team to ever win six straight in their inaugural NHL season. It hasn't been against a bunch of cupcakes either. They've beaten the Penguins, Lightning and Kings on this streak, and they look like the real deal.

Fleury has been a huge contributor. Ever since his return from a concussion, the Golden Knights have lost only one game -- his first game back against the Hurricanes (in which he still saved 35 of 37 shots). Fleury has been stellar on this streak, allowing eight goals in four games (Malcolm Subban started two of them) and posting a .952 save percentage. For the Golden Knights, continuity has been huge. They were good when they had a rotation of Oscar Dansk, Subban and Maxime Lagace between the pipes. With Fleury, consistently starting with occasional rest, they're showing that they can be great.

The Golden Knights are now first in the Western Conference with 52 points and a 25-9-2 record, and they trail only the Lightning for the league lead (at 56 points). Fleury, mind you, has always been an excellent regular season goalie. It was in the postseason that he would sometimes start to struggle for the Penguins. However, that's a bridge that the Golden Knights will cross when they get there, as they are absolutely shattering all expectations right now.

For now, Vegas is eyeing a playoff run. They're embroiled in the best winning streak in NHL history for a new team, and they're likely going to shatter the record for best inaugural season (the Panthers went 33-34-17 in their first year and missed the playoffs by a point). It has been a Cinderella Season for a team made up of cast-offs (as all expansion teams start), and the Golden Knights have shown that they can run with the best in the NHL right now.