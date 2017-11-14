Vegas Golden Knights @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread

Oilers try to knock off Vegas in their first visit to Edmonton

Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-1) @

Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta

7 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

LINES

19-97-29

27-93-98

16-18-26

24-55-44

25-6

77-83

81-4

Oilers are back home after finishing 2-1-1 on their recent road trip. The club has just six wins in seventeen games on the season, and they’ve got to start making things happen sooner than later. EXTRA: Edmonton has traded Jussi Jokinen to the Los Angeles Kings for Michael Cammalleri. Read about it here.

THE OILERS WILL WIN IF...

They can get another solid effort on special teams . The power play is still a crying shame, but the Oilers were a perfect 3 for 3 on the PK against the Capitals on Sunday night. Progress?

The power play is still a crying shame, but the Oilers were a perfect 3 for 3 on the PK against the Capitals on Sunday night. Progress? Edmonton can cool Vegas’ shooters. Vegas averages over 3.5 goals a game, putting them fourth in overall team scoring so far.

Vegas averages over 3.5 goals a game, putting them fourth in overall team scoring so far. The Oilers play the percentages. Specifically, the save percentages. Vegas is trotting out their fifth string goalie in Maxime Lagace and he’s hitting a .876SV% right now.

LAS VEGAS WILL WIN IF

They keep filling the net . Vegas has the same amount of players with 10 or more points as Edmonton does, but the secondary scoring is off the chart for the Golden Knights. The Oilers? Well, Ryan Strome has six points.

. Vegas has the same amount of players with 10 or more points as Edmonton does, but the secondary scoring is off the chart for the Golden Knights. The Oilers? Well, Ryan Strome has six points. They keep staying out of the box. Vegas takes only eight minutes of penalties a game on average, which puts them in the bottom five for PIMs

Vegas takes only eight minutes of penalties a game on average, which puts them in the bottom five for PIMs They continue the art of confusion. How long will Vegas’ streak last? They’re bottom five in shots taken, yet they score a tonne and are on their fifth goaltender of the season.

If the Oilers would like to continue to entertain thoughts of a postseason bid, they’ll do well to beat the Vegas Golden Knights tonight.