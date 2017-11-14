Vegas Golden Knights @ Edmonton Oilers

Franchise visits Edmonton for first time, Oilers need two points.

Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-1) @

Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta

5 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Knights On Ice

BREAKDOWN

Nearly twenty games into the 2017-18 regular season, the biggest threat to the Oilers is simply their inability to score goals. They’ve got the best player in the world on their club and they’re pumping a (not so) robust 2.24 goals per game. This was evidenced by their latest effort in Washington in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Capitals. The good news? Edmonton finished the road trip with a respectable 2-1-1 mark. The bad news? Oilers still have only six wins in seventeen games on the year. The Oilers had 103 points to finish the regular season in 2016-17. They need to play at that pace in order to have a whale’s fart of a chance at the postseason this year.

Vegas is in town for the first time ever. Can the Oilers pick up two much needed points?

Let’s go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

”I've been practicing hard...The coaches have been keeping me honest and keeping me in game shape. I didn't feel bad out there. I felt I had my legs early and I tried to do what I can”

Source

That’s Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira on getting into the game after six straight scratches.

Khaira had Edmonton’s only goal (well, the only goal that counted anyway) in Sunday’s 2-1 shootout loss to Washington. You get a goal, you get in the next game. That’s how it’s supposed to work, right?

The Golden Knights are saying

Gallant also says that Malcolm Subban will come on the trip to Edmonton and Vancouver; neither Fleury or Dansk will make the trip. — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 13, 2017

Honestly have no clue who’s playing in net for the Golden Knights tonight. Malcolm Subban is on the trip, it could be him, it could be Maxime Lagace. They’ve gone through a handful of goaltenders due to injury (I believe it’s five that have already suited up for them so far). Is this the game where the Oilers open it up?

Have some of this

GOLDEN SUCCESS: How do the Knights have ten wins already? That’s easy. They’re fourth in the league in scoring. Yeah I don’t know how much longer that’ll last either, but they’re putting up a hefty 3.56 goals per game.

Oilers allowed zero goals while a man short against the Capitals, a perfect 3/3. That’s encouraging. Can they do that tonight against an expansion team that’s had some early success? BACKUP : Laurent Brossoit had a fine night in relief of Cam Talbot on a back to back. There, that ought to make everyone feel good.

: Laurent Brossoit had a fine night in relief of Cam Talbot on a back to back. There, that ought to make everyone feel good. 97 STOCK: STILL GOOD: It’s been a minute or two since we’ve talked about Connor McDavid. At 19 points (7-12-19) in 17 games, things are still pretty good over at the Ranch. It’s getting the rest of the team (especially some bottom six guys) involved.

It’s been a minute or two since we’ve talked about Connor McDavid. At 19 points (7-12-19) in 17 games, things are still pretty good over at the Ranch. It’s getting the rest of the team (especially some bottom six guys) involved. NET GAINS: Don’t think Cam Talbot (6-8-1, .912SV%, 2.91 GAA, 1 SO) will miss this one tonight. I’ve got Maxime Lagace (2-4-1, .876 SV%, 3.58 GAA) going for the Golden Knights tonight.

Don’t think Cam Talbot (6-8-1, .912SV%, 2.91 GAA, 1 SO) will miss this one tonight. I’ve got Maxime Lagace (2-4-1, .876 SV%, 3.58 GAA) going for the Golden Knights tonight. The Oilers will be missing defenceman Andrej Sekera (out til December/January) as he recovers from ACL surgery. Anton Slepyshev is out with a groin injury, while Drake Caggiula blocked a shot and is day to day. The Golden Knights are missing many goalies (Marc-Andre Fleury, Oscar Dansk) while Malcolm Subban is day-to-day. Vegas is also without defenceman Luca Sbisa with an undisclosed injury.

With just six wins in seventeen games, the Oilers have got to start stacking some wins. Is tonight the night for a big one?