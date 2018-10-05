Vegas Golden Knights open up their season with another wild ceremony, this time with Wayne Newton and Lil' Jon
They're picking up right where they left off
The Vegas Golden Knights know who they are, and they know how to put on a show.
With the Knights opening up their sophomore season on Thursday night in Vegas, many wondered how they would celebrate the occasion. After all, the team's pregame ceremonies from last season became the stuff of legend, especially during the playoffs. Would they try to outdo themselves once again to kick off their second season?
Well, that was always going to be a tough task, but the Knights still had some tricks up their sleeve for Thursday's opener. And some special guests.
For the ceremonial pregame face-off, they invited an aerial performance artist to drop in from the rafters and deliver the puck. I'm honestly not even sure what one of these people are technically called. According to Wikipedia, it appears they might go by Aerial Silk Performers? If that's true, they really need to unionize and come up with a cooler name than that.
In any case, it was a very Vegas display.
And speaking of very Vegas, look who was on the ice for that opening face-off. Yes, none other than Vegas mainstays Wayne Newton and Lil' Jon.
It would appear Vegas is sticking to the blueprint they set for themselves last season. And, considering how well that inaugural season went, why wouldn't they?
