Robin Lehner's brief stint with the Vegas Golden Knights will continue beyond the three games he played this past season. The 29-year-old goalie signed on to stay in Vegas Saturday, reportedly on a five-year, $25 million contract.

This contract at least breaks up the recent streak of instability his career has faced in recent seasons. He's played for three teams over the last four years and is on the fifth of his career overall. That period was made even more difficult because of his battle with addiction, suicidal thoughts and bipolar disorder.

"I haven't had stability and I've still been able to manage it with all the people around me," said Lehner, per the Associated Press. "Now I have one of the biggest things for my condition, and that's stability. And what I can do with that going forward in terms of my performance on the ice and all that stuff, I think it's just going to make it a lot, lot better."

Also helpful is that Lehner's contract includes a modified version of a no-trade clause.

The Golden Knights acquired Lehner at the trade deadline in February from the Blackhawks. He started in 16 of the 20 playoff games for Vegas, replacing three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc Andre-Fleury, and went went 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Fleury, who has two years left on his contract and will be 36 when the new season starts, went 3-1 with a 2.27 GAA and .910 save percentage in the postseason.