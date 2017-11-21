Vladimir Tarasenko Fights Matt Benning, Wins

This doesn’t happen too often.

Vladimir Tarasenko being involved in a fight is so unusual that the NBCSN crew thought that it was Brayden Schenn tussling with Matt Benning tonight.

Nope, it was Tarasenko, who took exception to a hit that Benning put on Schenn in the second period.

Vladimir Tarasenko, until tonight, had just two NHL fights (one against Ryan Kesler and one against Ryan Ellis) and one KHL fight (against Sergei Gimaev) under his belt. Moral of this story: Russian scorers might not fight, but they pick their moments well.