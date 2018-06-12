Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade: Live updates, schedule, route, start time for Tuesday's celebration

The Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup champions. If you're still having trouble processing that sentence in the wake of the Caps' gentleman's sweep of the Vegas Golden Knights in this year's Stanley Cup Final, that's understandable. After all, Washington had a reputation of being playoff chokers before winning it all this spring, but their first championship in franchise history -- and the city's first in 26 years -- has helped them shed that label.

The Caps have been on a tear celebrating with the Cup throughout the D.C. area over the past few days. That celebration will continue on Tuesday with the team's official parade through the city. Given how the team's faithful showed out for Cup Final games and ensuing parties, the parade and rally should draw a massive (and rowdy) crowd.

Championship parades can often be a great way for teams to celebrate with throngs of fans and do so in a way that's extremely entertaining (and, often times, very sloppy) and this time should be no different. Alex Ovechkin and company seem to be soaking up every moment thus far, so it seems rather likely that they're going to be living it up throughout the parade route.

Here's what you need to know about the day's events.

LIve updates

Follow along with updates from the parade as Washington toasts its Capitals. If the live blog isn't working for you, click here.

When is it?

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m (EST) on Tuesday, June 12th.

Where is it?

The parade will run along Constitution Avenue NW, between 23rd Street to 7th Street NW. It will lead to a fan rally at the Mall on 7th Street. According to the team's ownership group, the "optimal viewing" spots will be from 17th to 7th streets.

How many people are expected to show up?

Organizers expect more than 100,000 fans to come out for the celebration, which should be a wild time. As a result of the crowd, there will be plenty of road closures and limited parking from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., which means that if you're planning on heading into the area, Metro is probably your best bet.

How drunk will the Caps be?

Probably very drunk.