WATCH: 19 Nashville Predators hype the crowd before Tennessee Titans opener

The Tennessee Titans made themselves known at Bridgestone Arena during the Stanley Cup Final, showing up to support their city's hockey team, and on Sunday, the Nashville Predators returned the favor.

Nineteen Predators players made the trip to LP Field for the Titans' 2017 opener against the Oakland Raiders, and they got center stage to hype the crowd before Sunday's action, driving a sword -- the 12th Titan Sword of Honor -- into the midfield logo and perusing the premises with customized Titans jerseys.

A year after fellow defenseman P.K. Subban planted the sword before Tennessee's season, the Preds' Roman Josi got the honor Sunday, complete with support from a circle of teammates and the roar of Titans faithful.

Never one to miss an opportunity with the cameras, Subban was documenting all of it himself, too.