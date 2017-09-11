WATCH: 19 Nashville Predators hype the crowd before Tennessee Titans opener
The Preds plant a sword at midfield and get Tennessee ready for football season
The Tennessee Titans made themselves known at Bridgestone Arena during the Stanley Cup Final, showing up to support their city's hockey team, and on Sunday, the Nashville Predators returned the favor.
Nineteen Predators players made the trip to LP Field for the Titans' 2017 opener against the Oakland Raiders, and they got center stage to hype the crowd before Sunday's action, driving a sword -- the 12th Titan Sword of Honor -- into the midfield logo and perusing the premises with customized Titans jerseys.
A year after fellow defenseman P.K. Subban planted the sword before Tennessee's season, the Preds' Roman Josi got the honor Sunday, complete with support from a circle of teammates and the roar of Titans faithful.
Let's get it going #Smashville!— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 10, 2017
Roman Josi and the @PredsNHL kicking things off! ⚔️ #TitanUppic.twitter.com/YI9RxYk9jQ
Never one to miss an opportunity with the cameras, Subban was documenting all of it himself, too.
In the mix with the boys ☝🏿@PredsNHL@Titanspic.twitter.com/RlLIKlFK2u— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) September 10, 2017
-
2017-18 outlook: Ottawa Senators
A return to the playoffs is possible, but an aging goalie highlights some nicks to a stout...
-
WATCH: Weber races a horse using skates
It's just about as cool as it sounds, too
-
The NHL's biggest, longest contracts
Connor McDavid is the new average annual king, but older vets rule when it comes to total cash...
-
Tocchet: Crosby would text me, 'You up?'
The former Pittsburgh coach details his time working with Crosby and the Penguins
-
2017-18 outlook: Boston Bruins
Cap strapped and top heavy on offense, they need their blue line to stay healthy for a playoff...
-
Preds' Ryan Ellis could be out 4 months
Nashville GM David Poile says the defenseman might be able to return to the ice in January
Add a Comment