WATCH: A very handsome dog dropped the ceremonial first puck at Islanders game

The New York Islanders had the most adorable ceremonial opening faceoff Thursday night thanks to a very good dog named Charlie.

As part of military appreciation night at Barclays Center, the Islanders wore special camouflage warmups and invited some armed services personnel down to the ice before their game against Hurricanes. They also invited Charlie -- a black lab training to be a service dog for veterans -- to center ice for the opening puck drop.

From the looks of things, Charlie appears to be a very good boy.

Charlie showed great patience and composure with this perfectly executed puck drop. I've seen humans do a worse job, so hopefully he was rewarded with some tasty treats.

If the whole service dog thing doesn't work out, Charlie might have a future as an NHL linesman.