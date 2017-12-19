WATCH: Adam Henrique scores sick 'goal of the year' candidate in return to New Jersey

The former Devils center scored a beautiful goal in his first game back in Jersey

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils
Henrique was traded from the Devils to the Ducks on Nov. 30. USATSI

Adam Henrique made the most of his "revenge game" on Monday night in New Jersey.

The Ducks center, who was traded from the Devils to Anaheim back in November, faced his former team for the first time since the deal and he scored one of the best goals the NHL has seen this season. While doing so, Henrique also managed to get the better of Sami Vatanen, the defenseman he was traded for.

Henrique basically tossed an alley-oop to himself to get around Vatanen, then beat Devils goalie Corey Schneider with a beautiful forehand-backhand move to the top shelf. It would have been an incredible highlight on any given night, but it was just a little bit sweeter given the circumstances for Henrique.

The 27-year-old was a third-round draft pick of the Devils in 2008 and became a fan favorite in New Jersey over the years. Henrique was serving as an alternate captain for the Devils at the time of the trade, which sent Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a third-round pick to the Ducks for Vatanen and a draft pick.

Unfortunately, the highlight-reel tally was Henrique's silver lining on the night, as his Ducks fell to the Devils 5-3. He did also add an assist to the scoresheet, as did Vatanen. 

