WATCH: Andrei Markov and his family star in their own romantic music video

Andrei Markov might be the top NHL free agent still available, headlining a pool of unsigned talent that includes plenty of aging All-Stars and some future Hall of Famers.

The former Montreal Canadiens defenseman might also be responsible for the year's most interesting music video.

Showing off his new wife, Sonya, in a self-made production starring himself and his three children, Markov posted his own family's love story on Instagram this week. And it was both as inspirational and perplexing as it sounds -- a compilation of Markov's wife belting Russian vocals and the ex-Habs blue-liner playing with oversized balloons and cardboard umbrellas.

A little about us♥️ #wedding #love #lovestory #familyfirst #markovteam A post shared by Andrei Markov (@marki79red) on Jul 25, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

You can't make this stuff up.

Markov, 38, is still in search of a team for the 2017-18 season. He was originally drafted by the Canadiens in 1998 but hit free agency July 1 and could be headed elsewhere now that Montreal has inked veteran D-man Mark Streit.