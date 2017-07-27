WATCH: Andrei Markov and his family star in their own romantic music video
Yes, it is as perplexing as it sounds
Andrei Markov might be the top NHL free agent still available, headlining a pool of unsigned talent that includes plenty of aging All-Stars and some future Hall of Famers.
The former Montreal Canadiens defenseman might also be responsible for the year's most interesting music video.
Showing off his new wife, Sonya, in a self-made production starring himself and his three children, Markov posted his own family's love story on Instagram this week. And it was both as inspirational and perplexing as it sounds -- a compilation of Markov's wife belting Russian vocals and the ex-Habs blue-liner playing with oversized balloons and cardboard umbrellas.
You can't make this stuff up.
Markov, 38, is still in search of a team for the 2017-18 season. He was originally drafted by the Canadiens in 1998 but hit free agency July 1 and could be headed elsewhere now that Montreal has inked veteran D-man Mark Streit.
