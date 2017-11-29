WATCH: Andrew Nielsen fights, injures Daniel Walcott in Marlies game

Nielsen has been ejected from the game, a suspension may be incoming.

Andrew Nielsen isn’t having the best season with the Toronto Marlies. With only 7 assists in 17 games, Nielsen has been making a habit out of taking a silly penalty most games. Tonight against the Syracuse Crunch however, things went a bit too far.

From the video and our Marlies in game reporters Hardevlad and species1967, it appears that Nielsen was going after Walcott after Walcott hit Dmytro Timashov.

Nielsen didn’t see the initial hit, just Walcott landing on Timashov. Nielsen grabs Walcott and starts throwing punches, and once Walcott goes down Nielsen throws another one in for good measure.

Hitting a guy when he’s down is one thing, but Walcott wouldn’t get up after the fight and needed to be stretchered off and taken to hospital after the fight. From the game it appeared to be a right leg injury, falling down he may have landed on it funny.

Nielsen’s penalties for the incident are:

Andrew Nielsen, Instigating, 2 min

Andrew Nielsen, Served by Mason Marchment, Fighting, 5 min P

Andrew Nielsen, Misconduct - Instigating, 10 min

Andrew Nielsen, Game misconduct - Aggressor, 10 min

If there’s any fallout from the head office over this incident we should know tomorrow or Friday.

Thanks to geofitz at RawCharge.com for the video.