Watch: Artem Anisimov scores his first NHL career hat trick

The Russian forward scored all three goals in the third period.

If you go to the net good things will happen.

That’s exactly what Chicago Blackhawks forward Artem Anisimov did by scoring his first career NHL hat trick in a 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at United Center in Chicago.

The three goals — all in the third period — double Anisimov’s goal total for the month of November to six. Anisimov is one of only three Hawks to have scored more than one goal this month. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and Jonathan Toews has one.

All three goals were assisted by Nick Schmaltz.

The first came off a feed from below the goal line by Schmaltz to Patrick Kane, who sent it to Anisimov to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Anisimov’s next goal came on the power play when he knocked in a rebound. The goal would chase New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist from the game.

The final goal by Anisimov came on a rush with Schmaltz when he chipped in a feed in front past Ondrej Pavelec to complete the hat trick.