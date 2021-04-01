Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon got a 10-minute misconduct and was sent to the locker room on Wednesday night for throwing a helmet at Arizona Coyotes Conor Garland during a scrum. The NHL followed the 10-minute misconduct by fining MacKinnon $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- the maximum money amount allowed for a fine.
The helmet throw occurred after MacKinnon and Garland were both given roughing minor penalties after a scrum occurred as they were both battling for the puck. It took place halfway through the third period when the Avalanche were up 8-3. Colorado would go on to win 9-3.
Here is a look at the helmet toss that went down as both sides were going at it.
Nathan MacKinnon got a 10-min misconduct for tossing Conor Garland's helmet at him. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HdQHogvSut— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2021
Here is another angle of the toss:
Nathan MacKinnon returns Conor Garland's helmet. Ejected. pic.twitter.com/pA2mVqGM2K— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 1, 2021
The helmet toss caught Garland by surprise and hit him by his face. Someone tell MacKinnon this is hockey and not Wii bowling.
Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar correctly predicted a fine, but doesn't think much else is coming MacKinnon's way.
"He might have to be a little lighter in the wallet. But I think that will be it," Bednar said, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh.