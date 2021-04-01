Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon got a 10-minute misconduct and was sent to the locker room on Wednesday night for throwing a helmet at Arizona Coyotes Conor Garland during a scrum. The NHL followed the 10-minute misconduct by fining MacKinnon $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- the maximum money amount allowed for a fine.

The helmet throw occurred after MacKinnon and Garland were both given roughing minor penalties after a scrum occurred as they were both battling for the puck. It took place halfway through the third period when the Avalanche were up 8-3. Colorado would go on to win 9-3.

Here is a look at the helmet toss that went down as both sides were going at it.

Here is another angle of the toss:

The helmet toss caught Garland by surprise and hit him by his face. Someone tell MacKinnon this is hockey and not Wii bowling.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar correctly predicted a fine, but doesn't think much else is coming MacKinnon's way.

"He might have to be a little lighter in the wallet. But I think that will be it," Bednar said, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh.