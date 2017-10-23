WATCH: Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin practices stick handling against his dog
It may not be the most effective stickhandling training method, but it's certainly the most adorable
It's not easy to be a 30-goal scorer in the NHL, but Artemi Panarin has earned that classification in each of his first two seasons. How did he do it? Well, playing with Patrick Kane probably helped, but also plenty of practice.
Panarin clearly gets his training in wherever he can, as evidenced by this video he shared on Instagram this weekend.
I'm not convinced this is the most effective stickhandling training method for an NHL star, but it's certainly the most adorable. Also, someone needs to get that puppy a tryout. The eye test says he/she has tremendous heart, determination, and grit. Can't teach intangibles like that.
