Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues turned into quite the powder keg. During the second period, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington left the crease and hit Wild forward Ryan Hartman, striking him with his stick. A large tussle broke out between the two teams after Binnington took exception with the fact that Hartman clipped him after Hartman scored a goal.

Once Binnington ignited a brawl of sorts, Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury decided to get involved.

Fleury made his way down towards Binnington and squared up with the fiery Blues netminder. But before Binnington and Fleury could become dance partners and start a rare goalie on goalie fight, linesmen intervened and held them back.

"I'm not surprised. I've seen Jordan do a few things in his career," Fleury said following the Wild's 8-5 win, according to USA Today. "That's why I went. I made (the decision) pretty quick."

Binnington didn't hold any hard feelings towards Fleury for attempting to come down and drop the gloves.

"I'm not surprised. I kind of think it was our moment, but I got nothing but respect for Fleury, too," Binnington said. "He's a legendary goalie. Coming down there, shows a lot about him."

Binnington ended up receiving a match penalty for his role in the scrum, a penalty that is given to a player. As a result, he receives an automatic suspension as well as a hearing with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Fleury also received a penalty for leaving his crease, while Hartman was given a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hartman certainly didn't hide his feelings regarding Binnington after the game.

Binnington has a history of leaving his crease and getting physical, was surprised that he was given a match penalty for his role in the altercation.