WATCH: Bruins' Brad Marchand channels Conor McGregor, does Billionaire Strut after scoring OT winner
The Bruins treated McGregor well as he attended his first-ever NHL game
Conor McGregor was the guest of honor at Saturday night's Blue Jackets-Bruins game in Boston and it should come as no surprise that he put on an entertaining show. The Bruins did a pretty good job of returning the favor.
On the day before St. Patrick's Day, the MMA champ was invited into the Bruins locker room to give a pump-up speech and clearly hyped up the boys prior to taking the ice. After that, McGregor was called upon to drop the ceremonial first puck.
Of course, what's a McGregor appearance without a few noteworthy quotes? The best from Saturday had to be the fighter wishing Columbus forward Boone Jenner good luck, only to immediately turn to Zdeno Chara and say "put him through the net."
However, the biggest highlight of the night came when Brad Marchand scored the game-winner in overtime. After putting the game on ice, Marchand paid tribute to McGregor by hitting his infamous "Billionaire Strut" in what has to be one of the best hockey celebrations of the year.
After the game, Marchand told reporters that he was hoping he'd score just for the opportunity to show McGregor some love.
After the victory, McGregor was invited back into the Bruins' locker room and, this time, he brought gifts.
This was apparently McGregor's first-ever time attending a hockey game, so I suppose that's a pretty damn good debut.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Current Stanley Cup Playoff matchups
Here's how the playoffs would look if the season ended today
-
DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, March 16
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Scheifele scores despite hilarious foul
'Stick don't die' is the new 'ball don't lie'
-
Kane announces death of unborn daughter
The Sharks winger revealed that his wife suffered a miscarriage at 26 weeks
-
Stamkos questions NHL playoff format
The Bruins and the Maple Leafs are on a crash course for a first-round matchup
-
Lucic-Gabriel fight goes the distance
Both fighters were completely exhausted by the end of the marathon bout