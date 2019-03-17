WATCH: Bruins' Brad Marchand channels Conor McGregor, does Billionaire Strut after scoring OT winner

Conor McGregor was the guest of honor at Saturday night's Blue Jackets-Bruins game in Boston and it should come as no surprise that he put on an entertaining show. The Bruins did a pretty good job of returning the favor.

On the day before St. Patrick's Day, the MMA champ was invited into the Bruins locker room to give a pump-up speech and clearly hyped up the boys prior to taking the ice. After that, McGregor was called upon to drop the ceremonial first puck.

When I say “Boston!”

You say “Strong”

“BOSTON!”... pic.twitter.com/RdcuJS34Ek — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 17, 2019

Of course, what's a McGregor appearance without a few noteworthy quotes? The best from Saturday had to be the fighter wishing Columbus forward Boone Jenner good luck, only to immediately turn to Zdeno Chara and say "put him through the net."

Can't stop laughing at McGregor wishing Boone Jenner good luck & then immediately telling Chara to "put him through the net" pic.twitter.com/lCNE69qfJ1 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 17, 2019

However, the biggest highlight of the night came when Brad Marchand scored the game-winner in overtime. After putting the game on ice, Marchand paid tribute to McGregor by hitting his infamous "Billionaire Strut" in what has to be one of the best hockey celebrations of the year.

Brad Marchand with the celly of the year with @TheNotoriousMMA in the building. pic.twitter.com/Rs53heSUGM — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 17, 2019

After the game, Marchand told reporters that he was hoping he'd score just for the opportunity to show McGregor some love.

.@Bmarch63 on his Conor McGregor celly: "I was hoping I'd score...it's not every day that you have an icon like that in the room." pic.twitter.com/MP2NVTv2rK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 17, 2019

After the victory, McGregor was invited back into the Bruins' locker room and, this time, he brought gifts.

Conor McGregor left a lot of whiskey bottles with the Bruins. Happy St. Patrick's Day, lads. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) March 17, 2019

This was apparently McGregor's first-ever time attending a hockey game, so I suppose that's a pretty damn good debut.