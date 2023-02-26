Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been one of the Vezina Trophy favorites all season, and now he is coming for Connor McDavid in the Rocket Richard Trophy race.

The Bruins held a 2-1 on the Vancouver Canucks with under a minute remaining in regulation when the Canucks chipped the puck into the offensive zone. Vancouver didn't send the puck far enough into the corner, so Ullmark came out to play it.

Realizing he had plenty of time and space, Ullmark decided to shoot his shot. The Bruins' netminder let a shot fly, and it hit the middle of the empty cage at the other end of the ice.

Ullmark's teammates mobbed him, and the rest of the Bruins were going crazy on the bench, but they weren't the only ones celebrating that rare achievement. Even some of the Canucks fans in Rogers Arena showed some appreciation for Ullmark's shooting ability.

With that goal, Ullmark became the 14th NHL goalie to score a goal. He is the first to accomplish the feat since Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators did it against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 9, 2020.

Ullmark only needs 47 more goals to tie McDavid for the league lead, but he'll probably be fine to settle with just this one.