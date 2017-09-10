WATCH: Canadiens' Shea Weber races a horse, in the mountains, on skates
It's just about as cool as it sounds, too
Thanks to the contract he signed with the Nashville Predators in 2012, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber owns the longest -- and one of the largest -- deals in all of the NHL.
After a partnership with McDonald's Canada for some Mighty Angus burger ads, he's also probably the only one to race a horse, in the mountains, on skates.
Weber, 32, isn't exactly renowned for his speed, but that's exactly what McDonald's asked him to put on display across a 200-foot patch of ice -- one assembled in the Alberta mountains, right next to a racing path for a cowboy-riding horse. It's safe to say Weber delivered.
Everyone delivered, actually. Because what else do you need to convince you to buy a burger other than a fully padded NHL player skating his way past a cowboy out in the middle of the mountains?
