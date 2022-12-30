It has been a frustrating season for the Vancouver Canucks, and those frustrations boiled over for J.T. Miller late in the team's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

With under one minute to go in the game, the Canucks trailed 3-2 and needed to get goaltender Colin Delia off the ice to create an extra-attacker situation. However, with the puck in his own zone, Delia hesitated to leave the ice.

After a while, Miller got the puck and skated around the Canucks' zone while yelling at Delia to get to the bench. At one point, Miller even skated behind the goal and swung his stick at the net before Delia skated off the ice.

The Canucks were finally able to get their extra attacker on the ice, but it was only a matter of seconds before Jets forward Mark Scheifele deposited a shot into the empty net to seal the win for his team.

After posting 99 points in the 2021-22 season, Miller is off to another good start this year. He has scored 13 goals and 30 points in 35 games played, but the team is 16-16-3 and just trying to remain in the playoff picture with 2023 right around the corner.