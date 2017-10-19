WATCH: Capitals stars plays FBI, Alex Ovechkin tries out a battering ram
Ovi breaks down doors in Virginia
The Washington Capitals have cooled down after a blazing start to the 2017-18 NHL season, but they shouldn't be lacking any team chemistry moving forward.
Invited to the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, according to the NHL, the Caps bonded over a battering ram and other law enforcement-related team-building activities, smashing doors and practicing hand-to-hand combat.
The highlight of the training, other than Nicklas Backstrom picking up a move he can save for the Pittsburgh Penguins?
It had to be Alex Ovechkin's attempt to break through a door. The veteran winger hasn't had any trouble scoring at age 32, posting nine goals through seven games this season, but playing FBI wasn't quite as easy. Watch Ovi shout "FBI!" before needing four swings of the ram to knock down a training door and try not to replay it:
-
NHL odds, expert picks for October 19
David Kelly, a Toronto-born hockey analyst, has strong advice for Edmonton vs. Chicago game...
-
Report: New NHL team possible in Houston
Gary Bettman says otherwise, for the time being, but Houston could be primed for a team
-
What you missed Wednesday in the NHL
Here's what you might have missed across the NHL on Wednesday night
-
J.T. Brown donating 600 game tickets
Winger also says he will no longer raise a fist during the anthem after his protest started...
-
What you missed last night in the NHL
Here's what you might have missed across the NHL on Tuesday night
-
5 NHL teams that need big turnarounds
Montreal can't score, New York's defense is in disarray and the Oilers are supremely under...
Add a Comment