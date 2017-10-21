WATCH: Carey Price smashes his stick, takes his anger out on the net in Habs loss
Rage is all the rage in Montreal
The Montreal Canadiens are anything but hot early in the 2017-18 NHL season, and that continued Friday with a seventh straight loss, a 6-2 decision at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks.
If anyone's been frustrated at the Habs' rough start, a hideous 1-6-1 slog through eight games, it's probably been goalie Carey Price, who got paid big bucks over the offseason but has struggled to be himself in Montreal's worst early-season stretch since the 1940s. That was again the case Friday when a Ducks team that entered the game with offensive problems put up six, including three straight goals, and sent an agitated Price into a fit of frustration.
Watch as Montreal's big-name goalie takes his anger out on the net, splitting his stick after two swings right to the poles:
And, for those who prefer their angry goalies from a bird's eye view:
