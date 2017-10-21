WATCH: Carey Price smashes his stick, takes his anger out on the net in Habs loss

The Montreal Canadiens are anything but hot early in the 2017-18 NHL season, and that continued Friday with a seventh straight loss, a 6-2 decision at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks.

If anyone's been frustrated at the Habs' rough start, a hideous 1-6-1 slog through eight games, it's probably been goalie Carey Price, who got paid big bucks over the offseason but has struggled to be himself in Montreal's worst early-season stretch since the 1940s. That was again the case Friday when a Ducks team that entered the game with offensive problems put up six, including three straight goals, and sent an agitated Price into a fit of frustration.

Watch as Montreal's big-name goalie takes his anger out on the net, splitting his stick after two swings right to the poles:

And, for those who prefer their angry goalies from a bird's eye view: