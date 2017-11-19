WATCH: Chance The Rapper is a clueless hockey reporter in hysterical SNL skit

'How you gon' do that hockey?'

Chance The Rapper hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and one of the episode's highlights involved the fine sport of hockey. 

In one skit, Chance played sideline reporter Lazlo Holmes, a Knicks correspondent for MSG who was forced into covering a Rangers game. He was very out of his element (literally and figuratively) as he struggled to understand the game or how to pronounce player names. 

In reality, Chance is a big Blackhawks fan and seems to deal with the arena temperature just fine, so it turns out he's a pretty good actor! Props to him for doing a pretty excellent job selling the bit without breaking.

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei, whose name was poked fun at during the skit, greatly enjoyed it.

And, for anyone still wondering, "Skjei" is pronounced "Shay."

