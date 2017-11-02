WATCH: Connor McDavid makes the highlight reel with yet another unstoppable assist
Reset the counter: It has been [ 0 ] days since the last display of McDavid Magic
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Connor McDavid is unfair.
The 20-year-old Edmonton Oilers star and reigning NHL MVP submitted yet another ridiculous highlight on Wednesday night, this time against the Penguins. During the second period, McDavid helped give the Oilers a lead when he dangled through the legs of Pittsburgh defenseman Olli Maatta before finding teammate Leon Draisaitl with a no-look pass to setup an easy goal.
Here's a look at the latest edition of McDavid Magic for your viewing pleasure:
Some magic from @cmcdavid97 and a bit of patience from @Drat_29.— NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2017
These two are insane. #PITvsEDMpic.twitter.com/on76GSUXoN
And here it is on loop, because you're probably going to watch it more than once.
It's still very early in the season, but we've already gotten two McDavid helpers that should be in the running for Assist of the Year once this season is in the books. As good as this one was, my vote still goes to the outrageous apple he had against the Blackhawks.
