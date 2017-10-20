WATCH: Oilers' Connor McDavid records incredible no-look assist vs. Blackhawks
The Oilers' young star remains seriously unfair
Sometimes in sports you get to see a highlight that's so good that it's absurd, and sometimes it's so absurd that it's hilarious. We all got to see a hilarious highlight from Connor McDavid on Thursday night in Chicago.
The Oilers star center delivered one of the best assists we're likely to see this season during the first period against the Blackhawks. Words won't do it justice, so just take the clip and enjoy.
That sort of move would be outstanding at any level and against any competition, but it becomes so much more impressive when you realize that the guy McDavid is boxing out is Duncan Keith -- one of the best NHL defensemen of this generation. He never stood a chance.
It's certainly no secret that the 20-year-old McDavid is a special talent -- he was the league's MVP and sole 100-point scorer last season -- but it remains astounding just how frequently he can drop jaws with his ability. The kid is a magician.
