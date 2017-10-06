WATCH: Ducks' John Gibson challenges opposing goalie to fight during TV break

Lost amid a record number of hat tricks and the Pittsburgh Penguins' embarrassing 10-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in the opening days of the 2017-18 NHL season was a 5-4 victory for a consensus Western Conference contender, the Anaheim Ducks.

And lost amid Anaheim's clutch third period Thursday, when a goal from Rickard Rakell lifted the Ducks and helped his team overcome the Arizona Coyotes, was some apparent tension between John Gibson, the Ducks' All-Star goalie, and Louis Domingue, the opposing netminder.

During a commercial break Thursday night, Gibson was caught by Fox Sports cameras jawing with Domingue, mouthing, "Let's go," as he was escorted away from several Coyotes players by the linesmen.

This beauty of a GIF is in the Ducks keyboard if anyone is interested. @JohnGibson35 pic.twitter.com/DQtyOZ1UZB — Adam Brady (@AdamJBrady) October 6, 2017

The Ducks goalie earned a 10-minute misconduct for his actions, but it's fair to see he still left the game on top. Domingue made 36 saves in place of an injured Antti Raanta, but he couldn't hold a 4-1 lead with 6:10 left in the second period, allowing four unanswered goals and an Anaheim victory.