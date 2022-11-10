Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras believed that he pulled off the third "Michigan" lacrosse-style goal of his career early in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. But after Wild head coach Dean Evason challenged the play, it was revealed that the Ducks were actually offside on the play and the goal was disallowed.

Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov had gotten into the offensive zone before the puck to bring about the offside call. Ironically enough, the Wild traded Kulikov to the Ducks in August.

Still, as you can see above, the goal was downright impressive by Zegras. He was able to tuck the puck past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson before the netminder could even react. Zegras also avoided the high sticking penalty call by letting his stick hit the crossbar -- which is the limit for how high a stick is allowed to go on a goal.

"It's so ridiculous. I watched it in slow-mo between the periods and the speed he does it and picking up the puck by himself and doing that, it's just crazy. I don't know what to say about it," Gustavsson said.

Most recently, Zegras converted a "Michigan" goal during a game last season against the Arizona Coyotes in which he absolutely fooled goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

The Ducks ended up falling 4-1 at the hands of the Wild, who were led by a two-goal performance from star winger Kirill Kaprizov. Gustavsson also recorded 31 saves on the night and only surrendered one goal the rest of the way after Zegras' tally was taken off the board.