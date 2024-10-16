Well, here's one you don't see everyday ... and one the Minnesota Wild have never seen before. Goalie Filip Gustavsson scored the ultra-rare goalie goal in the waning moments of the Wild's 4-1 win over the Blues. It's the first goalie goal in Wild history.

The Wild were on a power play, and the Blues had emptied their net, but details are of little importance when you do something as magical as this, and Gustavsson's teammates reacted accordingly. It is, unsurprisingly, his first career NHL goal.

He's only the 15th goaltender to ever score a goal. It's also the 18th goalie goal (including postseason) all-time and the first since Tristan Jarry last season. It's also just the third goalie goal on a power play.

Gustavsson, 26, was drafted by the Penguins in 2016 but didn't make his NHL debut until 2021 with the Senators, and he joined the Wild in 2022 via trade. After a strong debut campaign in Minnesota, he struggled last year, but now he has an unforgettable moment and a piece of Wild history all to himself.