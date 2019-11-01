WATCH: Flames' Matthew Tkachuk scores spectacular between-the-legs, buzzer-beating goal to win in OT

It seems as though we've gotten a different "goal of the year" candidate every single week during this young NHL season. For Halloween this year, Matthew Tkachuk delivered an entry that was both a trick and a treat for Calgary Flames fans, and it just may be the best goal you'll see this season. To sweeten the pot a little bit, the Flames forward did it in overtime with less than two seconds remaining on the clock.

With time waning in the extra frame of a Calgary-Nashville game that already had a pretty wild finish to regulation, Tkachuk delivered a stunner by going through his legs to beat Predators goalie Pekka Rinne with the game-winner. You need to see it to believe it.

DID MATTHEW TKACHUK (@TKACHUKycheese_) JUST DO THAT?



YES HE DID! pic.twitter.com/zmK8px6vqS — NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2019

And you're going to want another look. Or a few hundred of them.

Matthew Tkachuk with some absolute silliness to win it in OT pic.twitter.com/hjW6p6mglk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 1, 2019

We've seen some awesome through-the-legs goals over the years -- Sonny Milano had a very good one earlier this season -- but this one is on another level. Tkachuk has very little time to plan the move and executes it in a split second. We rarely see guys attempt the trick shot at this rate of speed, or this far out -- Tkachuk was between the faceoff dots. And rarely does it result in a shot, one with plenty of mustard, hitting the top corner.

It wasn't a case of Tkachuk being flashy for the sake of being flashy. That shot was likely his best course of action to get the puck on net in the few seconds he had to work with, and he delivered an absolutely perfect result.

Between the elite skill and reaction time showcased, the fact that it's an overtime game-winner, and that there were just a few seconds remaining on the clock...this goal is something of a masterpiece. It's going to be hard to top this season.