WATCH: Flyers' Travis Konecny slices through Bruins defense for great goal

When you can make Patrice Bergeron look silly on defense, you know you've done something pretty special.

That was an achievement Flyers forward Travis Konecny unlocked with his goal in the second period on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. The 21-year-old Konecny showed off his offensive creativity by slicing through the Boston defense and dangling around Bergeron -- one of the best defensive forwards in the history of the game -- before sniping a tally past Anton Khudobin.

That backhand flip to himself in order to split a couple of defenders, then straight into a toe-drag around Bergeron...it's all so pretty.

Another look at Konecny’s goal pic.twitter.com/KmjBgGSyNo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 1, 2018

That goal was Konecny's 23rd of the year, and it was undoubtedly his most impressive. Between this sequence and the through-the-legs dandy that William Karlsson had on Saturday night in Vegas, it's been a great weekend for potential "goal of the year" candidates in the NHL.