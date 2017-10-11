WATCH: Golden Knights escort first responders, honor Vegas victims at home opener

The Vegas Golden Knights ensured that their first game at T-Mobile Arena would be as much about the victims of the recent mass shooting near Mandalay Bay as it would the start of hockey in a new city for the NHL.

Days after lining up alongside the Dallas Stars in their 2017-18 opener and debuting a #VegasStrong video featuring words of encouragement from faces across the league, the Golden Knights took the ice Tuesday with roars of support from their inaugural home crowd and equally reflective moments of recognition, carrying out plans to pay tribute to the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 shooting before racing ahead to a fittingly triumphant 4-0 lead halfway through the night's opening period.

First came another go-round of the #VegasStrong video, with Sidney Crosby among those chiming in to offer support to the city.

Then, 58 seconds of silence in honor of those lost in the shooting.

58 seconds of silence for the 58 who lost their lives in the Las Vegas tragedy. pic.twitter.com/r4X5Qmi1o9 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 11, 2017

Golden Knights players, coaches and personnel then escorted first responders from the scene of the shooting onto the ice in advance of Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes.

Players of the @GoldenKnights accompany first responders from the Las Vegas shooting in tonight’s pregame ceremony. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/TGYLN5Qneu — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 11, 2017

Names of the 58 victims were also displayed on the ice before the game.

And, finally, before the puck officially dropped on a new era of hockey in Vegas, survivors from the shooting were invited onto the ice alongside players for a ceremonial kickoff to the game -- and the league's latest expansion franchise.