WATCH: Golden Knights put on surreal pregame show for NHL playoffs and Twitter was baffled
Maybe the people that said Vegas shouldn't have a team were right
Quick question, Vegas: Umm...what the hell?
Before the Vegas Golden Knights' first playoff game of their inaugural NHL season, fans were treated to the most bananas pregame show the hockey world has ever seen. Vegas is a really exciting team, but this was something else.
I mean, seriously.
Fans forced (or blessed enough?) to watch the spectacle were, rightfully, really confused by exactly what happened here.
I'm honestly not exactly sure what happened. Did the fans pay extra for a show? Do they even know they were at a hockey game? Who gave Vegas the power to do this? I don't have the answer. And neither did literally anyone else. But some people were pretty into it nonetheless.
With that being said, it definitely wasn't for everyone.
Whatever side of the fence you fall on, there's one thing you can't deny: Vegas has style. Whether that style is good or bad is...well... TBD. But I think Vegas is starting to put the question of whether or not it can support a hockey team to bed.
This team is hype, and they're ready fort the postseason. If it means we get more pregame shows like that, it may not be the worst thing in the world.
