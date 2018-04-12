WATCH: Golden Knights put on surreal pregame show for NHL playoffs and Twitter was baffled

Quick question, Vegas: Umm...what the hell?

Before the Vegas Golden Knights' first playoff game of their inaugural NHL season, fans were treated to the most bananas pregame show the hockey world has ever seen. Vegas is a really exciting team, but this was something else.

I mean, seriously.

Leave it to the @GoldenKnights to put on an extravaganza to welcome the #StanleyCup Playoffs to Vegas! pic.twitter.com/lNibz6io13 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 12, 2018

Fans forced (or blessed enough?) to watch the spectacle were, rightfully, really confused by exactly what happened here.

I have never been so confused watching hockey (other than when I’m trying to figure out what goalie interference is) — Ælęks Sirz (@alexsears97) April 12, 2018

That is absurd — Jeff Smith (@boveybob73) April 12, 2018

That Vegas pregame thing was...something — Tim Pekau (@TimmehPekau) April 12, 2018

this vegas pregame opening is a bunch of nonsense lmao. — mariah 🌺 (@mariah_cee) April 12, 2018

so cool for vegas to let the nhl play a hockey game in the middle of this Broadway play. — Tony X. (@soIoucity) April 12, 2018

I'm honestly not exactly sure what happened. Did the fans pay extra for a show? Do they even know they were at a hockey game? Who gave Vegas the power to do this? I don't have the answer. And neither did literally anyone else. But some people were pretty into it nonetheless.

Vegas Golden Knights just goin for it with the pregame intros, y'all. — Goalie Blinnterference (@NHLBlinn) April 12, 2018

Can you imagine a Nashville / Vegas final? The pregame shows might be better than the games — Bob Behler (@BsuBob) April 12, 2018

They staged a renaissance fair in Vegas and a Stanley Cup playoff game broke out. #lsd #pregame — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 12, 2018

Vegas pregame literally gonna chuck a dude into an actual volcano if they make the Final — ja5 (@j_a155) April 12, 2018

the pregame show in vegas tonight was so vegas i cannot wait for them to win the cup — in pizza we crust (@BetterKristen) April 12, 2018

With that being said, it definitely wasn't for everyone.

if this intro in Vegas goes on any longer, it’s gonna run over into Montreal’s pregame before the 2018-19 season opener — J.R. Lind (@jrlind) April 12, 2018

Is the Vegas pregame show over yet?? It’s like watching a bad drama club tryout — Brian O'Loughlin (@b_locks28) April 12, 2018

I guess if any team is going to roll out some corny pregame theatrics, it's gotta be Vegas. — Kyle M. (@KyleWIIM) April 12, 2018

Is this Vegas pregame ceremony lamer than the Ottawa Senators 300 thing they did years ago? — Geoff Moore (@gm7988) April 12, 2018

Whatever side of the fence you fall on, there's one thing you can't deny: Vegas has style. Whether that style is good or bad is...well... TBD. But I think Vegas is starting to put the question of whether or not it can support a hockey team to bed.

This team is hype, and they're ready fort the postseason. If it means we get more pregame shows like that, it may not be the worst thing in the world.