WATCH: Golden Knights' William Karlsson goes through legs for 'goal of the year' candidate

William Karlsson and his incredible, amazing, so good, very rad year rages on.

The Vegas Golden Knights star scored one of the boldest and flashiest goals of the NHL season on Saturday night when he went through his own legs to beat Sharks goaltender Martin Jones on a breakaway. Jones attempted to thwart Karlsson's attempt with a poke check from the crease, but the 25-year-old Swedish forward got creative and delivered an incredible highlight.

Do you want to take another look at that one? I bet you do.

A goal like that is tremendous regardless of context, but context only makes this one better. It came as the Knights were shorthanded -- Karlsson's second shorty in as many games -- and it also gave Vegas a lead. It would ultimately prove to be the game-winning tally.

For Karlsson, it's his 42nd goal and 75th point of the year, and just the latest stamp on an absolutely incredible breakout year that almost nobody saw coming. Prior to this campaign, Karlsson's career-high for goals and points were just 9 and 25, respectively.

Over the summer, the Columbus Blue Jackets gave Vegas a first and second-round pick -- as well as David Clarkson's contract -- in order to convince the Knights to select Karlsson in the expansion draft. It was a deal that made sense for CBJ at the time, and they're doing just fine without him, but it probably stings a bit seeing just how great Karlsson has been this year.