WATCH: Golf legend Jack Nicklaus takes up hockey at Canadian golf tournament
Ontario's 2017 RBC Canadian Open plays host to some puck shots from the legendary golfer
What is it with celebrity athletes doing everything but golfing at golf tournaments?
First, the San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski had Stephen Curry and Aaron Rodgers cheering him on for basketball and football drills at the American Century Championship. And now Jack Nicklaus has been spotted taking up hockey on the links.
The legendary golfer donned a sweater and a stick as part of the promotion for Ontario's 2017 RBC Canadian Open on Tuesday, and he didn't stop there. He took himself a few shots, too, driving the puck at a seventh hole with an ice-hockey theme.
Jack Nicklaus grabbed a hockey stick for the first time during Tuesday's opening ceremony at the @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/8AFgaWu6Z4— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 25, 2017
The stunt marked the first time Nicklaus held a hockey stick, according to NHL.com.
