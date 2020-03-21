WATCH: Hockey fan shows how each NHL fan base may be feeling during the league stoppage

To say that sports are heavily missed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, would be the understatement of the century. Fans of the NHL, NBA, MLB, and other leagues are missing watching their favorite teams and players on a nightly basis.

However, some are trying to make light of the situation. Jillian Fisher, who makes entertaining videos about sports and their fans, put together a hilarious compilation of herself posing as a fan of just about every NHL team and the majority were very spot on. Take a look:

How every NHL fan is feeling right now 😬😅 pic.twitter.com/vFuWbptUA5 — Jillian Fisher (@FisherJillian) March 20, 2020

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been a team that has had lofty expectations in recent years due to their core group of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner.

"I'm excited," Fisher mockingly said. "We may finally get some May and June hockey here."

Fisher is poking fun at the fact that the Maple Leafs have had their fair share of postseason struggles in recent years. Toronto hasn't managed to make it out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in any of the last three seasons.

Much like the Maple Leafs, the Tampa Bay Lightning are also mocked in this hilarious montage.

"Can't get embarrassed in the First Round of the playoffs if there's no playoffs," Fisher said.

The Lightning put together a 62-16-4 record and won the Presidents' Trophy last season, which is annually awarded to the NHL team with the best record. Despite their stellar regular season, the Lightning were swept in four games by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round.

The Detroit Red Wings also made an appearance in the video. It hasn't exactly been what you'd call a successful season for the Red Wings as they have the worst record in the NHL at 17-49-5.

Fisher pointed out that it has been over a week since the Red Wings have lost a game. Detroit dropped their last game against the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on March 10 just before the NHL paused their season.

Finally, the Boston Bruins were mentioned a few times in the compilation. Fisher claimed that since the Bruins had the league's most points (100), so they should be awarded the Stanley Cup.

"It's the least you could do with the Tom Brady news guys," Fisher added.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday and left many New England Patriots fans in a deep state of mourning.

Overall, the video is absolutely hilarious and pokes fun at the majority of the teams around the league. The pause on the season is something that nobody wants, but finding a way to laugh about what has unfolded during the season up to this point is tremendous.

As Fisher mentions, the St. Louis Blues could be the reigning Stanley Cup champions for longer than originally anticipated.