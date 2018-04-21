WATCH: Humboldt Broncos player gets standing ovation from Winnipeg Jets fans at NHL playoff game

The Winnipeg Jets did good on Friday night, and I'm not just talking about their performance on the ice during their 5-0 win against the Minnesota Wild.

During Game 5 of the first round series, the Jets introduced Humboldt Broncos forward Matthieu Gomercic on the jumbotron. The 20-year-old Gomercic, a Winnipeg native, was one of the survivors of the tragic bus crash that took the lives of 16 Broncos players and staffers two weeks ago.

Gomercic was released from the hospital last week, and on Friday he was at Bell MTS Place watching his hometown team deliver a postseason beatdown. Jets fans showed him and his family plenty of love with a loud standing ovation.

That's an awesome gesture by the Jets and their fans, one that I'm sure was appreciated by a kid who has been through a whole lot over the past couple of weeks.

It's just an added bonus that he got to watch the Jets close out their series against the Wild with a dominant win, earning the first playoff series win in Jets (2.0) history.