WATCH: Hurricanes charged with bizarre own goal after puck gets lost in Cam Ward's pads
Bad luck victimized Cam Ward and provided one of the weirdest goals of the NHL season
Own goals always hurt in sports no matter the circumstances, but the one charged to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night had to sting just a little extra than your average mistake.
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead against the Coyotes early in the first period, Carolina goalie Cam Ward attempted to play a dump-in behind his own net. Unfortunately for Ward, the puck got lodged in his right skate and he had no idea where it went. As he scrambled to find the missing puck, he unknowingly skated it straight across the goal line.
It wasn't immediately ruled a goal, as officials seems just as confused over the sequence as everyone else. However, the play was reviewed and then ruled a good (and very weird) goal for the Coyotes.
Here's another look at Ward's bad luck:
Luckily, most teams can get away with giving away a freebie to the Coyotes every now and again.
-
Jets' Laine (bruise) out up to 2 weeks
The injury likely brings an end to the Winnipeg stud's Rocket Richard hopes
-
LOOK: Little Oilers fan writes McDavid
The handwritten letter asks McDavid to bring a few of his friends to the party, too
-
2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups
Here's everything you need to know heading into the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs
-
Crosby alley-oops awesome goal to self
The Penguins center added another incredibly impressive goal to his highlight reel
-
Karlssons issue statement on son's death
'It's hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but we know one day we'll get there' Karlsson...
-
Predators are new Stanley Cup favorites
And just in case you were wondering, the Blackhawks and Red Wings are now off the board en...