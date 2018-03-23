WATCH: Hurricanes charged with bizarre own goal after puck gets lost in Cam Ward's pads

Own goals always hurt in sports no matter the circumstances, but the one charged to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night had to sting just a little extra than your average mistake.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead against the Coyotes early in the first period, Carolina goalie Cam Ward attempted to play a dump-in behind his own net. Unfortunately for Ward, the puck got lodged in his right skate and he had no idea where it went. As he scrambled to find the missing puck, he unknowingly skated it straight across the goal line.

It wasn't immediately ruled a goal, as officials seems just as confused over the sequence as everyone else. However, the play was reviewed and then ruled a good (and very weird) goal for the Coyotes.

Here's another look at Ward's bad luck:

Luckily, most teams can get away with giving away a freebie to the Coyotes every now and again.