While there wasn't a crowd at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday to watch the Islanders take on the Sabres, there were likely thousands of Isles fans on their feet after Mat Barzal scored arguably the greatest goal of the season so far. The 23-year-old dropped the jaws of hockey fans everywhere with a between-the-legs solo effort in the second period.

Down 1-0 to Buffalo, Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield fired a pass from behind the New York net around the boards towards a streaking Barzal. The young center used his athleticism to not only catch up to the puck, but also muscle his way past a helpless Rasmus Ristolainen in the process. Barzal was then on-one-on with the goalie Carter Hutton and after a slick deke or two, slipped the puck between his own legs and slotted it into the back of the net.

Here's another angle because it is impossible to watch this highlight too many times if you're a fan of hockey in any capacity.

That goal was Barzal's ninth on the season. In addition to that spectacular score, he also notched an assist for two total points on the game, bringing him to a tie for ninth in points among centers with Nathan MacKinnon and Patrice Bergeron -- the former of the two has a game to play later tonight, for what it's worth.