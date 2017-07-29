WATCH: Johnny Gaudreau serves as human tee for golfer's shot at charity tournament
Yes, it's the NHL offseason, and things are getting strange
Johnny Gaudreau has given Calgary Flames fans plenty of reason to cringe about this offseason.
A week after he dropped a not-so-subtle hint about wanting to play for the Philadelphia Flyers some day, the All-Star forward let a golfer drive a ball from a tee between his legs to open his charity scholarship tournament in New Jersey.
"About to go straight out of the crotch, for the kids," said trick-shot golfer Trevor Consavage before driving the ball off Gaudreau and down the fairway.
— Johnny Gaudreau (@johngaudreau03) July 28, 2017
No one was injured during the stunt, the NHL said, and Consavage deemed Gaudreau "a legend."
Just another summer day in the hockey offseason.
