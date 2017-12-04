WATCH: Kevin Fiala’s 2nd Period Golazo!

Look at these magic mitts work.

Look at this insane goal from Kevin Fiala!

He wins the puck at the blue line, breaks in on a 2-on-1, waits for Anton Khudobin to go down, waits a little bit more, then flashes the deke and scores up high on the backhand.

That made it a 4-0 lead for the Predators in the 2nd period and chased Khudobin from the game. The Bruins would tally on the power play a little bit later to make it 4-1.